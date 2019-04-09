|
April 29, 1945-April 8, 2019
Mrs. Christine Jeanette Karr, age 73, of Flowery Branch passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with entombment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Fendley will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mrs. Karr was born April 29, 1945 to the late Howard Lee & Pearl Elliott Hallman in Gainesville. She was of the Baptist faith and loved crafts and working in the yard.
Mrs. Karr is survived by her daughter, Shelia Hallman of Flowery Branch; sisters, Joan Dispain of Gainesville, Jimmie Edge of Oakwood and Mary Townsend of Lula; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Homer Karr; parents; and brother, Charles Lee Hallman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2019