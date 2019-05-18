|
|
Mr. Christopher Blake Proctor age 35 of Gainesville passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at his residence following a sudden illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday May 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Dr. Steve Winter will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Blake was born on Aug. 12, 1983 in Gainesville, Ga to Michael Rory Proctor and Susan Thomason Proctor. He was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church and worked for Stewart Stainless in the receiving department.
Blake is survived by his wife, Catherine Proctor of Gainesville, sister, Lindsey Proctor of Morganton, Ga, In laws, nieces and nephews and other extended family who also loved him.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2019