Christopher Blake Sexton, 49, of Gainesville passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Emory Hospital.
Private Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Born on March 8, 1970 in Gainesville, he was the son of Charles Gilbert Sexton and Mary Ann West-Powell. He was a systems engineer with Streamline Networks. Mr. Sexton was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Sexton is survived by his wife, Tricia Sexton; sons, Carter Sexton, Cooper Sexton, Conner Sexton; mother, Mary Ann West-Powell and Tom Powell; father, Gilbert Sexton and Loretta Sexton all of Gainesville; mother in law, Cindy Reed and Jim Reed of Canton PA; father in law, Bradley Bailey of Canton, PA; brother, Carey Sexton of Gainesville; sisters and brothers in law, Amy and Ron Fowler of Cleveland, Kelly and Matt Wragg of Gillsville brother and sister in law, Lucas and Maddie Bailey of Canton PA sister in law, Paige Bailey of Canton, PA; nieces and nephews, Alaina Fowler, Cade Sexton, Cole Sexton, Ryan Fowler, Allie Fowler, Mason Wragg, Maddax Wragg, Lincoln Bailey, Everett Bailey and a number of other relatives and friends.
Despite his modest entry weight that March 1970, at 6lbs, 8oz, Blake went on to be a powerful athlete. After breaking his collarbone playing football, he swung for the fences as a talented baseball player. Blake enlisted in the Army Reserves. Following his enlistment, Blake spent time as an avid cyclist and was instrumental in helping the development of the bike trails at Chicopee/Elachee. Throughout his adult life, he was a dedicated Georgia Bulldog fan. His favorite color was red and black, which he wore without fail each Saturday during football season. Blake also enjoyed many family traditions including, video games and Braves baseball.
There was no greater role Blake played in his life than husband to Tricia and father to Carter, Cooper, and Conner. Blake never missed a practice or a game and was easily his boys' biggest cheerleader. Blake often coached his boys in sports both on and off the field, it was easy to tell he was their biggest role model. Blake's younger brother, Carey, knows that feeling well as he always looked up to Blake and idolized him. So many have. Blake was a man of strong character, selfless devotion and will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to, https://www.gofundme.com/f/d7crx? utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_ campaign=p_cp+share-sheet or a blood donation at your local American Red Cross in memory of Blake.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 8, 2019