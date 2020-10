Or Copy this URL to Share

Christy Marie Ramsey

Died Saturday October 24, 2020

Christy Marie Ramsey, 39, of Gainesville, died on Saturday October 24th. The Memorial Service will be held at Wimberly Funeral Home between the hours of 10-12noon on Thursday October 29,2020. Arrangements by Wimberly Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store