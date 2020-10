Or Copy this URL to Share

Chuck McKissick

Died October 18, 2020

Chuck McKissick, 70, of Gainesville died Sunday, October 18th. Service Information: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24th at Lakewood Baptist Church. Arrangements by Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton.