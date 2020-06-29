Clarence Richard Reeves
Died June 27, 2020
Mr. Clarence Richard Reeves, 75, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Interment will be in New Life Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on July 2, 1944 in Dahlonega, he was the son of the late Albert and Essie Lee Brown Reeves. Mr. Reeves was retired from the poultry industry, where he worked for 40 years and currently served as President at Farmer's Logistics. He was a member of New Life Church of God.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reeves is preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Reeves, Edward Reeves, Paul Reeves; sisters, Louise Barron and Jean Ray.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Martin Reeves of Gainesville; son, Stephen Reeves of Cleveland; son and daughter in law, Eric and Kim Reeves of Gainesville; grandchildren, Ryan Reeves, Jenna Reeves, Cooper Reeves, Carter reeves, Ethan Reeves, Sarah Ann Reeves; sisters, Isabelle Wilson of Cumming, Maggie Kent of Oakwood, Betty Cooley (Jan) of Gainesville; brother James Reeves (Edna) of Dawsonville and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.