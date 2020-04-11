|
|
|
Claude Allen Ivey age 85 of Alpharetta passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, April 9, 2020. Allen was born October 7, 1934 in Atlanta, GA to the late Claude Wray Ivey and Kathleen
May Ivey. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta and graduated from Georgia Tech with a Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1956. Allen married the love of his life Peggy Carolyn Tankersley Ivey in November of1954. He was Founder and President of Cerny and Ivey Engineer Consulting Firm, was Chief Engineer, General Adjustment Bureau, Inc. 1964-1966,
Professor, Georgia Tech, Researcher, Engineering Experiment Station 1955-1964 and was in the U.S. Army Infantry Reserves.
Allen was a faithful member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Alpharetta, GA.
He was also President of the Georgia Baptist Builders where he worked with the Georgia Mission Board and in 1990 went to Liberia where he designed and constructed a bridge where the Matambo Creek separated farmers from markets, schools and villages. He also designed a Wooden bridge for a Royal Ambassador camp in Forsyth, GA. Among the special honors Allen received were: Who's Who in Georgia, Who's Who in the South and Southeast, Who's Who in Engineering, Engineer of the Year in Private Practice, Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (1980) and research published in 12 publications
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wray Ivey and Steve Ivey, and a son-in-law, Omer Umberger.
He leaves behind a wife, Peggy and four Children Mike A. Ivey, Alpharetta, Kathy Umberger, Cumming, Belinda (Perry) Phillips, Canton and Susan (Steve) Harmelin, Canton and nine Grandchildren. Ryan (Keri) Ivey, Wesley (Angie) Ivey, Beth (Javi) Cruz, Melissa Flynn, William (Valerie) Flynn, Jennifer (Travis) Smithwick, Mandy Phillips, Sara (Jon) Boyd and Stephanie (Joe) Mullinax and Ten Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson Society.
The family will have a private funeral service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020