Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sugar Hill Church
Claude D. Godfrey


Claude D. Godfrey Obituary
Aug. 12, 1921-April 17, 2019
Claude D. Godfrey, Sr, age 97, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Inie Myers Godfrey; daughter, Evelyn Godfrey; and son, Claude Godfrey, Jr. Mr. Godfrey is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Don Quinn, Athens, GA, Martha Knowlton, Snellville, GA, Pam and Greg Oliver, Lawrenceville, GA; sons, James Godfrey and Charles Godfrey, both of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Kelly Knowlton and Chris Suddeth, Hayley Oliver, Paul and Kimberly Knowlton; two great grandchildren, Benjamin Suddeth and Noah Suddeth; brother and sister-in-law, Oscar and Robbie Godfrey, Conyers, GA; sisters, Edith Collins, Gainesville, GA, and Myrtle Evans, Columbia, SC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Godfrey was born on August 12, 1921 in Gainesville, GA. He was a 1938 graduate of Lyman Hall High School, and attended Perry Business School. Mr. Godfrey was a World War II veteran with the U. S. Army. He was a retired vice-president of GA Boot Company in Franklin, TN with thirty-eight years of service. Mr. Godfrey was a member of Sugar Hill Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus, and a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sugar Hill Church with Rev. Neil Strong officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at the funeral home.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 18, 2019
