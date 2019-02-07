Claude D. Godfrey, Jr.



On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Claude D. Godfrey, Jr., loving son and brother, passed away at age 69.



Claude was the son of Inie and Claude Godfrey, Sr., of Sugar Hill, Georgia.



Claude graduated from North Gwinnett High School in 1967. After serving in the U.S. Army, he completed his BA degree from Piedmont College in June 1975. Claude worked as an accountant for banks and other businesses.



Claude was preceded in death by his mother, Inie, and his sister, Evelyn Godfrey. He is survived by his father, Claude, Sr.; his sisters, Barbara Quinn, Martha Knowlton, and Pam Oliver; his brothers, James Godfrey and Charles Godfrey; his nephew, Paul Knowlton; his nieces, Kelly Knowlton Suddeth and Hayley Oliver; and by his great-nephews, Benjamin and Noah Suddeth.



A private service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralcare.com Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary