Claude L. Loudermilk
1948 - 2020
Claude L. Loudermilk
Died September 20, 2020
Claude L. Loudermilk, 72, of Mt. Airy, died Sunday, September 20th. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 22nd at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
