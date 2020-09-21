Claude L. Loudermilk

Died September 20, 2020

Claude L. Loudermilk, 72, of Mt. Airy, died Sunday, September 20th. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 22nd at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

