Claudia Denice Rodriguez
Died June 20, 2020
Claudia Denice Rodriguez, age 43, of Winder, died Saturday, June 20. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 29 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Hwy SE, Winder. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 28 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.