Claudia Denice Rodriguez
Died June 20, 2020
Claudia Denice Rodriguez, age 43, of Winder, died Saturday, June 20. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 29 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Hwy SE, Winder. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 28 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home
JUN
29
Interment
Barrow Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
