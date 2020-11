Rev. Cleve Allen

Died November 16, 2020

Rev. Cleve Allen, 88 of Clarkesville, died on Monday, November 16, 2020. Funeral services were scheduled for 11 am, Friday, November 20th in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment followed in Demorest City Cemetery. The family received friends from 5-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.



