Clifton Chamblee Strickland, 89 of Gainesville passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Tiger, Ga to the late William Daniel and Inez Chamblee Strickland. He lived in Hall County most of his life and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retried from General Motors, with 42 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Burruss Strickland; children, Lisa and Mitch Ralston of Gainesville, Ga, Nancy Bruce Hopwood, and Beth Bruce Goodan, both of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Reeves, Spencer, Brigham and Anna Mitchell Ralston; special great nieces and nephews, Dylan and McKenzie Hall, Sawyer and Gavin Smith.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Clack Stubbs and Rev Garry English will officiate. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens, Cumming Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 22, 2019