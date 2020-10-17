1/
Clifton George "Pete" Payne
1933 - 2020
1933-Ocotber 15, 2020
Clifton George "Pete" Payne, Age 87 of Murrayville, Pete passed away this 15th of October, surrounded by family and friends. Born in 1933 in this same small town, the son of Ara and Annie Payne, he lived his entire life in the same house in which he was born. After serving 2 years in the Army, he continued working and building the family farm. In 1965 he married his true love, Bernice Payne and started a family. In the late 1970's he began a grading business that he ran successfully for over 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bernice Shope Payne; daughter Tina Payne; son Jeff Payne and two grandchildren, Darian & Donovan Payne. He was preceded in death by his father Ara Payne; mother Annie Sullens Payne and twin sisters Florene Payne Allen & Vonerine Payne Gilreath.

The family will receive friends at the Dahlonega Funeral Home from 5-8 PM on Saturday, October 17th. Services will also be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 18th. He will be laid to rest at Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Murrayville.

"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalms 23:6

Arrangements by the staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
OCT
18
Service
03:00 PM
Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
Funeral services provided by
Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533
(706) 864-3683
Memories & Condolences
