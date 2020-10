Clifton George "Pete" Payne

Died October 15, 2020

Clifton George "Pete" Payne, 87, of Murrayville, died on Thursday, October 15th. The family will receive friends at the Dahlonega Funeral Home from 5-8 PM on Saturday, October 17th. Services will also be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 18th. He will be laid to rest at Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Murrayville. Arrangements by the staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home.



