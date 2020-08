Clinton James Yarbrough

Died August 3, 2020

Clinton James Yarbrough, 48, died August 3rd. Due to COVID-19 we are unsure of specific services at this time, however, Clint will have a visitation service at Memorial Park in Gainesville, as well as a visitation in Panama City at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store