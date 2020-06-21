Cloyse Edmond Hicks

Died June 20, 2020

Cloyse Edmond Hicks, 79, of Cumming died Saturday, June 20. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

