Connie Loggins Broome
Died June 29, 2020
Connie Loggins Broome, 74, of Lula, died Monday, June 29. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at New Haven Congregational Holiness Church. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died June 29, 2020
Connie Loggins Broome, 74, of Lula, died Monday, June 29. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at New Haven Congregational Holiness Church. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.