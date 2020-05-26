Constance C. Billings
Died May 20, 2020
Constance C. Billings, age 81, of Sugar Hill, died Wednesday, May 20. A private graveside service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.