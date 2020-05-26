Constance C. Billings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance C. Billings
Died May 20, 2020
Constance C. Billings, age 81, of Sugar Hill, died Wednesday, May 20. A private graveside service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
Broadlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved