Constance C. Billings

Died May 20, 2020

Constance C. Billings, age 81, of Sugar Hill, died Wednesday, May 20. A private graveside service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

