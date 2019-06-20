Died June 12, 2019

Cora Sue Cheek passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019.

Sue is preceded in death by her "Pop" Milton Sprayberry, Mom-Sarah Sprayberry, and sister Vera Lively. Sue grew up in Chattooga County, GA and attended school at Trion High School, graduating in 1957. She then moved on to attend The University of Georgia, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Social Work (Go Dawgs). After UGA Sue began working for the Georgia Department of Family and Children's Services, eventually traveling the entire state as the Field Supervisor for Adult Services and AFDC, overseeing compliance with program requirements. After a 30-year plus career with DFACS Sue retired to enjoy life to the fullest.

Sue had many interests. She loved rock hunting and collecting, even traveling once to Oklahoma to dig for diamonds and other minerals. Another avocation was meeting with her group of fellow knitters where they made lap covers for veterans, including toiletries and 'goodies' in their gift boxes. In her Bridge card game circle, she had a reputation of being a 'cutthroat' player. She was also an avid movie goer.

Sue loved her feline family and cared for them meticulously, but most of all she loved her friends and family, and never met a stranger Sue will be greatly missed by all.

A Time of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Coffman Funeral Home in Summerville, Ga. Rev. Sam Barrett will officiate. Interment will follow in the Little Sand Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

