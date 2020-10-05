Corene Lucy Tatum
Died October 2, 2020
Mrs. Corene Lucy Tatum, 94, of Gainesville passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center of a sudden illness.
To protect our vulnerable family members, a private service for family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit our Legacy page to leave any comments for the family.
Born on March 11, 1926 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Hattie Grindle Beach. She was retired from Liberty Mutual and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tatum is preceded in death by her sister, Lois Mathis; brother, Rufus Beach and granddaughter, Tiffany Smith.
Mrs. Tatum is survived by her daughter, Donna Smith of Gainesville; son, Danny Tatum of Stone Mountain; son and daughter in law, Larry and Debbie Tatum of Pensacola, FL; sister, Frances B. Roure of Tucker; grandson, Michael Tatum of Santa Rosa CA; 2 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com