1/1
Corene Lucy Tatum
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corene Lucy Tatum
Died October 2, 2020
Mrs. Corene Lucy Tatum, 94, of Gainesville passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center of a sudden illness.
To protect our vulnerable family members, a private service for family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit our Legacy page to leave any comments for the family.
Born on March 11, 1926 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Hattie Grindle Beach. She was retired from Liberty Mutual and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tatum is preceded in death by her sister, Lois Mathis; brother, Rufus Beach and granddaughter, Tiffany Smith.
Mrs. Tatum is survived by her daughter, Donna Smith of Gainesville; son, Danny Tatum of Stone Mountain; son and daughter in law, Larry and Debbie Tatum of Pensacola, FL; sister, Frances B. Roure of Tucker; grandson, Michael Tatum of Santa Rosa CA; 2 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved