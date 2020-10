Or Copy this URL to Share

Corene Stephens Owens

Died October 6, 2020.

Corene Stephens Owens, 84 of Gainesville died on Tuesday October 6th. Visitation will be held Sunday October 11th at Wimberly Funeral Home between the hours of 12-8pm. Celebration of life will be held Monday October 12th at Alta Vista Cemetery at 12 noon. Arrangements by Wimberly Funeral Home.

