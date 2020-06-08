Corine Dodd Clark
Died June 4, 2020
Corine Dodd Clark, age 94 of Buford, died Thursday, June 4. Funeral service were held 2 PM Sunday, June 7, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Buford. The family received friends, Saturday, June 6 from 12 – 9 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.