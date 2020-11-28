Cornelia Agatha Jansze Moolenaar
Cornelia (Corry) Agatha Jansze Moolenaar, age 96 of Gainesville, GA, passed away On November 22, 2020.
She was born on August 28, 1924 in Voorhout, The Netherlands. Corry grew up on a dairy farm in pre-World War II Holland. During her youth, Corry loved riding her horse Johnny and skating on the canals when they froze over in the winter. In 1947 after the War, Corry followed her fiancé Frank to the United States and they married in DeMotte, IN soon after her arrival. After stops in Michigan and Atlanta, Corry and Frank moved to the Gainesville area in 1972. She was an avid tennis player and cyclist. She was a member of the Chicken City Cycle Club and participated for many years in the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) and in the Senior Olympic programs at the local, state and national levels. She was a member of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church.
Corry is survived by her three sons, Laurence (Rande) of New Bern, NC; Edward of Denver, NC; and Norman of Gainesville, GA; and two granddaughters, LTJG Johanna Moolenaar of Key West, FL and Kathryn Moolenaar of Hattiesburg, MS. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents, Anthony and Henretta Jansze, brothers, Anthony, Charles and Harry Jansze and sister Agatha Jansze Van Egmond.
The family is most appreciative of all those that visited, called or performed acts of kindness as her health declined in her later years. Gratitude is also extended to the Staff at Aston Senior Living and the hospice staff that took care of her during her final days. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private service.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.