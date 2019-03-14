|
April 14, 1921-March 14, 2019
Miss Cozetta Reynolds, age 97 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Friendship Nursing Home following an extended illness.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Phillip McQueen will officiate.
Miss Reynolds was born April 14, 1921 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Meldrim Reynolds and Robie Stephens Reynolds. She was retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was a member of New Holland Baptist Church.
Miss Reynolds is survived by her sister-in-law, Wynell Reynolds of Watkinsville, Georgia, 9 nieces and nephews, 8 great-nieces and nephews and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 14, 2019