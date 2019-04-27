|
Mrs. Crystal Dawn Ralston, age 36, of Dahlonega passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Crystal was born in Lumpkin County on March 28, 1983. She was preceded in death by her father Davie Eaton, paternal grandparents Clyde and Nellie Eaton, maternal grandparents Jim and Mildred Chambers, brother-in-law Dudley Ralston and uncle Ronnie Chambers. Crystal loved children and animals, especially "Puddles" her Dachshund. She loved to color, draw, and take rides in the mountains.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 27, 2019
