|
|
Crystal (Christy) Dawn Whitey Wilson, age 35, went home to be with our lord and savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 14.
Christy was living in Dahlonega at the time of her passing but had lived in Cleveland most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Winston and Charlene (Happy) Gabriel Whitey. She was preceded in death by sons Caleb and Christian, and her sister Angie Whitey.
Christy was the happiest when she was with her children or talking about them to everyone. She enjoyed fishing and always had a rod and reel in her truck. She could brighten anyone's day with just her sweet smile. Christy was loved by everyone. She will be greatly and forever missed by her family and friends.
Christy is survived by her children; McKenzie Gabriel, Jackson Wilson, Abby Wilson, and Matthew Wilson; brother and sister-in-law Cory and Mari Jean Whitey; loving uncle and aunt Stanley and Sherri Gabriel; and a number of uncles and aunts; former husband, Chuck Wilson, and his parents Charlie and Becky Wilson.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements by Leaf Cremation, Acworth.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 23, 2020