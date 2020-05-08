Curtis Aubrey Brock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Aubrey Brock
Died May 6, 2020
Curtis Aubrey Brock, age 72, of Banks County, died Wednesday, May 6. Due to the social distancing regulations, a drop-in visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, and 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Ivie Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 10,at Ivie Funeral Home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved