Curtis Aubrey Brock

Died May 6, 2020

Curtis Aubrey Brock, age 72, of Banks County, died Wednesday, May 6. Due to the social distancing regulations, a drop-in visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, and 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Ivie Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 10,at Ivie Funeral Home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.



