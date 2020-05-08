Curtis Aubrey Brock
Died May 6, 2020
Curtis Aubrey Brock, age 72, of Banks County, died Wednesday, May 6. Due to the social distancing regulations, a drop-in visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, and 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Ivie Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 10,at Ivie Funeral Home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.