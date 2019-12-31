|
|
Rev. C.V. "Bill" Cockerham, age 91, of Blairsville, formerly of Oakwood, passed away on Friday, December 27. Bill was a retired pastor of First Baptist Church of Oakwood, and was a current member of First Baptist Church of Blairsville. He was preceded in death by two sons, John Stewart Cockerham and Dennis Paul Cockerham. Bill leaves behind his loving family members: Naomi Stewart Cockerham, his beloved wife of 68 years; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Mark and Phyllis Cockerham; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Lauran and Lisa Cockerham; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Dyer Cockerham; 6 grandchildren: Jeffrey Donald Cockerham, Katie Allison Cockerham, Dennis Paul Cockerham, II, Stewart Evan Cockerham, Sara Elizabeth Kaufman (Jeff), and Samuel Lewis Cockerham. Many other friends and relatives also survive. Funeral service was held on Monday, December 30, at 1:00 p.m.,in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Blairsville, with Rev. Derrick Hartley and Rev. Joey Pritchett officiating. Burial was held Monday, December 30, at 3:30 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Oakwood. Cochran Funeral Home and Crematory of Blairsville is honored to be serving the family of Bill Cockerham. Please sign the online guest registry and send your condolences at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 31, 2019