Cynthia Kay Dickinson, age 69, of Flowery Branch, passed away Thursday, April 25 after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a loving sister, Aunt, and dear friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Gizella Andorka and her sister Shirley Jo Dickerson. She is survived by her niece Mrs. Steve (Mary) Renner of Carnesville, her nephew David Dickerson of Spindale, NC, her Great niece Cheyanne Walden and Great nephews Sean Thomas and Dakota Walden along with her lifelong friends, Leecy Elbracht, Alisha Richardson, and Arlene Costello.

She was a 1968 graduate of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida and went on to earn her associates degree of arts from Seminole Junior College in Sanford, Florida.

She retired from Republic Services Inc. in 2018 and was of the Presbyterian faith.

We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the Hospice of NEGMC and the special nurses at Barrow County Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made in her honor to the .