|
|
Dec. 19, 1964-May 21, 2019
Ms. Cynthia Lynne Sayler Hickey, age 54, of Gainesville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Northside Hospital Forsyth following a brief illness.
A celebration of her life will be held at her residence, 3512 Cub Circle, Gainesville, GA 30506 on June 22, 2019 from 1 – 6 pm.
Ms. Hickey was born December 19, 1964 in South Pittsburgh, Tennessee to James Sayler and Barbara Davis Sayler. She was employed at J. Englert Associates as an Office Manager. Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, James Sayler.
Ms. Hickey is survived by her mother, Barbara Sayler of Gainesville, daughter & son-in-law, Jessica & Cody Simmons of Cleveland, grandchildren, Bo & Aurora Simmons, both of Cleveland, sister & brother-in-law, Vanessa & Scott Radcliffe of Roswell, nephew, Trevor Radcliffe of Roswell, niece, Victoria Radcliffe of Roswell, sister & brother-in-law, Kimberly & Bryan Croft of Brunswick, niece, Hannah Croft of Brunswick, friends, Gwen & Ann Owensby of South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Glenda Weir of Jackson, Tennessee and a number of other friends and family.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 20, 2019