D. Ronald "Ron" Strickland
D. Ronald Strickland
Died June 4, 2020
D. Ronald "Ron" Strickland, age 76 of Hoschton, died Thursday, June 4. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 8 at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Clint Strickland will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday, June 7 from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
