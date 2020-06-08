D. Ronald Strickland
Died June 4, 2020
D. Ronald "Ron" Strickland, age 76 of Hoschton, died Thursday, June 4. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 8 at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Clint Strickland will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday, June 7 from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.