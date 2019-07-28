|
Dale Wayne, 62 of Flowery Branch passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born October 2, 1956, Dale was the son of the late Martha McDonald Wayne and Bob Carlisle Wayne. He was an honor graduate from Johnson High School, honor graduate from Vanderbilt University and also an honor graduate from St. Georges Medical College. Dale loved his family and he loved his friends. He had a wonderful personality and was extremely funny. Dale was strong in his faith and loved God.
Dale had many talents. He had our family genealogy going all the way back to Jesus's time and on mama's side of the family and daddy's side also. He was an artist and loved to paint sailboat scenes. Dale had an art gallery in one room of the house.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Ellen Perry; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and LeAnne Wayne; nieces, Jennifer and Allison; nephews, Jonathan, Blake, and Michael. A number of aunts, uncles and other family also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Flowery Branch United Methodist Church, 5212 Spring Street, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Flowery Branch United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 490, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542.
