Mar. 4, 1960-July 6, 2019

Dallas 'Paige' Hawkins Martin, age 59 of Gainesville born March 4, 1960, went home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Paige grew up in Jefferson, GA and was a graduate of Brenau University where she received both her Bachelor's and Master's degree in education. She then went on to pursue her Leadership and Curriculum degree through Lincoln Memorial University. Paige truly had a servant's heart and dedicated 33 years of her life teaching at Sardis Enrichment School where she was remembered as "the teacher in the wheelchair." She dedicated her life doing what she loved, teaching children. She was kind, compassionate, selfless and tender-hearted. People would describe her as "a ray of sunshine" because of the joy and warmth she brought to their lives.

Paige made a tremendous impact on so many lives through her service and love for others. She was an active member in her church community, serving on the Gainesville First United Methodist Preschool Board for several years, while also volunteering her time at Gainesville City School's Summer Family Learning Sessions and in the classroom at Sardis after retiring in 2016.

Paige was preceded in death by her daughter, Madalyn Louise Martin, mother in-law Mildred and father in-law Merritt Martin, and grandparents Betty "Beppy" French Weems, Cecil Arthur Weems, Blonnie Mae Hawkins and Edgar Monroe Hawkins.

Paige left behind a devoted husband of 34 years, Jerry Lee Martin, and two beautiful daughters of whom she was very proud. Daughter Dallas Sage, her husband Chad and their daughter- Madelyn; and her daughter Darci Fleming, her husband Tommy and their son Thomas 'Hart' Fleming III. She is also survived by her parents: Benny and Jean Hawkins of Gainesville, and sister, Eve Jennings, also of Gainesville. Additionally, she will be dearly missed by loving in-laws, 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 4 great-nieces, and 3 great-nephews, extended family, and countless friends, and former teachers and students.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. Rev. Scott Hearn, Senior Pastor of Gainesville First United Methodist will officiate alongside Dr. Terry Walton, District Superintendent of the Atlanta Marietta District. The family will receive friends in the Great Room of GFUMC for a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Paige's honor to the Paige Martin Memorial Fund at Sardis Enrichment School (2805 Sardis Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506) or to the GFUMC Preschool Program (2780 Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506).

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 9, 2019