Died April 9, 2019



Dan Clark would never brag, but all of his friends and family know that he was good at everything he did, whether it was his work or sports or caregiving or storytelling.



Dan, a life-long Gainesville resident, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 after quickly succumbing to metastatic cancer. He was 84.



His entire 40-year career was dedicated to The Times newspaper where he facilitated advertising and sales for countless area businesses. In doing so, he boosted the community's economy for decades. Lou Fockele, longtime publisher of the paper, once wrote, "Dan inspires in me furious jealousies because he is ever-youthful and at home with every phase of the newspaper operation."



At about age 12, Dan taught himself how to pole vault using a steel rod placed between two tree limbs behind his house on Ivy Terrace and a bamboo shoot his father brought home from one of his trips as a federal revenue officer. Later, he competed at Gainesville High School and the University of Georgia, where he trained under Olympic hurdles champion Spec Towns. He ultimately reached 15.6 feet and took first place in Southeastern Conference track and field.



As a retiree, he played golf with a foursome practically every week. Almost invariably, he drove the ball farther and scored lower than his friends, even though he was the oldest in the group.



As a caregiver, Dan faithfully comforted and helped his wife during her 56 year illness, his mother until age 101 and his mother-in-law as well as many other family members and friends over the years.



He was an animal lover, knife maker, gardener – he even drew his own greeting cards. He also was a long-time member of Riverbend Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a marathon runner until age 65. He had many great stories to tell.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Memorial Park North Funeral Home on Riverside Drive, with a graveside service to follow at Alta Vista Cemetery.



Dan is survived by his brother Bobby T. Clark, son Kelly Clark with daughter-in-law Terrie Clark, granddaughters Julia Mann and Olivia Evelyn Clark.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions are preferred to either a cancer-fighting cause or to the organization fighting the debilitating disease that claimed his late wife of 51 years Mary Williams Clark, the .

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.