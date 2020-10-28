1/
Dana C. King
1938 - 2020
Dana C. King, 82, of Dawsonville, GA passed away Monday October 26, 2020.
Born July 26, 1938 in Fort Blackmore, Virginia to the late Edgar and Ollie Chapman, she had lived in Dawson County for over 39 years having moved from Lawrenceville, GA. Mrs. King retired as a Registered Nurse with the Gwinnett Medical Center. She enjoyed reading the Bible and was very devoted to the churches where she held membership. A member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James R. King, and her six sisters and brothers.
Surviving are her children, Cindy King, Dawsonville, Jim King, Dawsonville; grandchildren, Danielle and Shane Owen, Josh King, Ciarra King; and her adopted daughter, Debbie King, Dawsonville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Roland Barlowe will officiate. Interment will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville, GA.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Clinic of Dawson County, P. O. Box 1009, Dawsonville, GA 30534. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Bearden Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bearden Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
