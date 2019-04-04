Nov. 27, 1934-April 3, 2019

Mr. Daniel E. Cole, age 84, of Gainesville passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 3 at Morningside Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Mike Taylor and Rev. David McLendon will officiate. The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.

Mr. Cole was born November 27, 1934 to the late Frank Eddie & Caddie Elizabeth Cole in Pickens, South Carolina. He was a very active member of Northlake Baptist Church and volunteered at the Chattahoochee Baptist Association. After retiring in 1987, with 35 years, from the D.O.T., he became Owner & Operator of Cole Appraisal Service. He enjoyed traveling and as part of his bucket list he traveled to all Major League Spring Training Camps.

Mr. Cole is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Eddie & Angie Cole of Gainesville and their daughters, Christie (Alan) Howard and Erin Cole; daughter, Deidra Carver of Gainesville and her children, Ryan (Amanda) Carver & Casey Carver; daughter & son-in-law, Luci & Richard Crumley of Longs, South Carolina and their sons, Nathan Crumley, Josh Crumley and Jeremiah Crumley; step-daughter & husband, Celita & Pete Allen of Chestnut Mountain and their son, Chip (Brittany) Allen; 5 great-grandchildren; brother & sister-in-law, Roy & Jeanette Cole of Hiawassee; brother, Robert Cole of Gainesville; sister, Charlotte Louis of Gainesville and Martha Cole of Gainesville; and several nieces & nephews.. Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Cole; parents; and brother, Don Cole.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, Chattahoochee Baptist Association, or the .

