Daniel Harold Robertson
Daniel Harold Robertson
Died May 7, 2020
Daniel Harold Robertson, age 91, of Flowery Branch, died Thursday, May 7. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
