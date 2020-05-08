Daniel Harold Robertson
Died May 7, 2020
Daniel Harold Robertson, age 91, of Flowery Branch, died Thursday, May 7. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.