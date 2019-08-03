|
Mr. Daniel Jarvis Hill, Jr., age 66, of Gainesville passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mr. Hill was born December 28, 1952 to Daniel Jarvis & Frances Hill in Chestertown, Maryland. He was the owner of Action Limousine in Gainesville.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Beth Spencer Hill of Gainesville; mother, Frances Ann Elborn Hill; children, Shawn & Bethany Hill of Braselton, Justin Hill of Manahawkin, New Jersey, Nicole & Matt Scali of Manahawkin, New Jersey, Matthew & Gale Hill of Fort Drum, New York, Katelyn & Joey Drago of Millstone, New Jersey, Christopher Metz of Hurlock, Maryland and Sara & Buddy Dyott of Easton, Maryland; grandchildren, Emma & Joey Hill, Christopher & Nixen Hill, Hayden & Lucas Scali, Hannah & Julianna Drago, Kelsi & Dawson Dyott and Tobi & Katelyn Metz; and siblings, Geraldine & Dave Thompson of Centerville, Maryland and Judi & John Beskid of Centerville, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Jarvis Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, www.multiplesystematrophy.org or the charity of your choosing.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 3, 2019