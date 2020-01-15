|
Mr. Daniel Joseph Simon, age 85 of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, January 12, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church. Father Victor Galier, Father Brian Higgins and Father John Koziol will officiate. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Inurnment at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Mr. Simon was born December 2, 1934 to the late Victor Eugene & Ursula Irene Simon in Toledo, Ohio. He was a member of Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church and retired from Emery Worldwide, where he was a salesman. He was well known for his Saturday morning socials and he was the last surviving member of his siblings. Mr. Simon is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Lawrence Simon & Jana Shimley of Gainesville; daughter, Danielle Simon of Gainesville; daughter & son-in-law, Suzanne & Mark Rutkowski of Atlanta; grandsons, Daniel Lieberman and Daniel "D.J." Langston; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years in 2017, Eleanor Irene Simon; daughter, Anne Simon Langston; grandsons, Victor Simon and Nico Simon; and 4 siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, (901) 595-3300 Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
