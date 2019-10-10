|
|
Daniel "Dan" Lamar Buffington
December 29, 1934- October 8, 2019
Daniel "Dan" Lamar Buffington age 84 of Gillsville passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the Bell-Minor home.
Mr. Buffington was born in Gillsville on December 29, 1934 to the late Oburn Verdell"O.V." & Mattie Buffington. He served his Country in the United States Army, and was a salesman with Luzianne Tea & Sunshine Mills. Earlier in his career he worked as a license examiner with the Georgia State Patrol. He was a member of the Dunagan's Chapel United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Duckett Buffington & Ray Buffington, sisters, Edna Perry & Gertrude Parker.
Survivors include; wife, Carolyn Buffington, children, Barry Daniel (Tammy) Buffington, Brian Lamar (Angie) Buffington, Cristy Carol Buffington (Jason) Anderson, brother, Douglas Buffington, grandchildren, Kaitlin Buffington, Cassidy Buffington, Jonathan Buffington, Jacob Buffington, Avery Buffington, Megan Buffington, Jaina Buffington & Aeryn Anderson.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Anderson & Rev. Monty Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday October 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 10, 2019