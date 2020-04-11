|
Daniel "Danny" Overstreet, age 78, of Auburn, GA passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Toby Overstreet, Holman, Tellico, Plains, TN; son Danny Antonio Overstreet, Upper Hills, Florida; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Diane Keene, Tampa, FL; and brother, Dale Overstreet, Lexington, GA. Mr. Overstreet was born April 6, 1941 in Tampa, FL. He received his education from the Sugar Hill Schools in Sugar Hills, GA. He was an advocate for American Disabilities Act all over the world. No services will be held.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020