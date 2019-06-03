April 25, 1940-June 2, 2019

Daniel Varner, 79, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 following a sudden illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rucker Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Fred Muckle, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Lula. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Born on April 25, 1940 in Ellaville, Ga he was the son of the late S.T. and Annie Mae Terry Varner. He retired from United Cities Gas as a service tech. He served as a Deacon at Rucker Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Varner is preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie, Johnny, Eddie, and Sam Varner; sisters, Martha White, Marie Young and Annie Reid.

Mr. Varner is survived by his wife, Mae Dell Williams Varner; son and daughter in law, Daniel Christopher Varner, Jr. and Jean Lee Varner of Dublin; son, Kelly Vernes Randolph of Gainesville; sisters, Mary Lee Townes of Columbus, Mary Ida Stewart of Newark, NJ; grandson, Jordan Alexander Randolph of Gainesville; grandson, Daniel Christopher Varner, Jr. of Dublin; grandson, Charlie Maclay Varner of Dublin and a number of other relatives.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 3, 2019