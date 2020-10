Danny Allen Ives

Died October 24, 2020

Danny Allen Ives, age 67, of Cumming, died Saturday, October 24th. Memorial service will be held Thursday, October 29th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 noon until the hour of service. Please wear your orange and blue! Yes, even all you Georgia fans. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

