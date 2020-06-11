Or Copy this URL to Share

Danny Ellis Dyer

Died June 9, 2020

Danny Ellis Dyer, 56, of Gillsville, died Tuesday, June 9. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

