Danny Ellis Dyer
Died June 9, 2020
Danny Ellis Dyer, 56, of Gillsville, died Tuesday, June 9. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.