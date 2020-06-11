Danny Ellis Dyer
Danny Ellis Dyer
Died June 9, 2020
Danny Ellis Dyer, 56, of Gillsville, died Tuesday, June 9. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
