Or Copy this URL to Share

Darlene Childers Hartley

Died May 26, 2020

Darlene Childers Hartley, age 66, of Buford, died Tuesday, May 26. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m., at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel.The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangments by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store