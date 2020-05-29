Darlene (Childers) Hartley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Childers Hartley
Died May 26, 2020
Darlene Childers Hartley, age 66, of Buford, died Tuesday, May 26. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m., at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel.The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangments by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved