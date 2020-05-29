Darlene Childers Hartley
Died May 26, 2020
Darlene Childers Hartley, age 66, of Buford, died Tuesday, May 26. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m., at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel.The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangments by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Died May 26, 2020
Darlene Childers Hartley, age 66, of Buford, died Tuesday, May 26. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m., at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel.The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangments by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.