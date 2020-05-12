Or Copy this URL to Share

Darlene O'Shields

Died May 8, 2020

Darlene O'Shields, age 72, of Flowery Branch, died Friday, May 8. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

