Darlene O'Shields
Died May 8, 2020
Darlene O'Shields, age 72, of Flowery Branch, died Friday, May 8. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.