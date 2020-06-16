Darrell Ray White
Died June 12, 2020
Darrell Ray White, age 60 of Flowery Branch, died suddenly Friday, June 12. Darrell has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 16 at 6 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements byHamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.