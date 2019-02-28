Home

Darryl Keith Burns Obituary
Died Feb. 26, 2019
Darryl Keith Burns passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2019, at the age of 61. He lived a full and active life and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as boating on Lake Lanier. Darryl is survived by his son, Christopher William Burns (Amber), daughter Mindy Cerise Burns (Mark), and three grandchildren Kaylee, Jase, Cerise, and one on the way. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry Burns and Bill Burns and sister, Terry Windsor.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville, Georgia on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home, Albertville, Alabama on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with interment at Crestview Cemetery, Guntersville, Alabama.
He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 28, 2019
