David Andrew Yearwood

Died November 6, 2020

David Andrew Yearwood, 64, of Demorest, died on Friday, November 6th. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Yearwood lied in state from 1:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8th at the funeral home. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8th at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store